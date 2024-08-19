Vinesh-Somvir: Match Made On The Mat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Somvir Rathee/Instagram

Vinesh Phogat, arguably the most recognised Indian wrestler these days, found her perfect match in Somvir Rathee.

Both hailing from wrestling backgrounds, their love story is a testament to shared passion, mutual respect, and unwavering support.

In a heartfelt post on X, Vinesh Phogat shared her journey from a young girl with simple dreams to a renowned wrestler. The 29 year old revealed that she was once unaware of the Olympics, growing up in a small village with aspirations like any other girl her age.

Vinesh emphasised the unwavering support of her husband Somvir, who has been her constant companion throughout her career.

She credited him for his sacrifices and loyalty, stating that she couldn't have achieved her success without him.

'Somvir has taken every place in my life with his companionship and supported me with each role he took. To say we were equal backers when we faced a challenge would be wrong, for he sacrificed at each step and took my hardships, shielding me always.

'He placed my journey above his and offered his companionship with utmost loyalty, dedication and honesty. If not for him, I cannot imagine being here, continuing my fight and taking each day head-on.

'This is only possible because I know he is standing with me, behind me and when needed in front of me, always protecting me.'

Their paths converged at the Indian Railways, where their shared love for the sport blossomed into a romantic relationship.

A national-level wrestler himself, Somvir's unwavering belief in her abilities has been instrumental in her journey to becoming a wrestling icon.

Their engagement, a surprise orchestrated by Somvir at Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport after Vinesh's Asian Games gold, was a fairytale moment. Their wedding, a simple ceremony reflecting their down-to-earth personalities, was a celebration of their love.

Somvir's role extends beyond being a supportive husband. He understands the immense pressure and sacrifices athletes endure. His presence has been a comforting anchor for Vinesh, especially during challenging times like her heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics.