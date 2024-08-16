'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey

'On the night of 6th August and the morning of 7th August, all I want to say is that we did not give up'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat expressed her deep disappointment and the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on her. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

Vinesh Phogat has finally opened up about her devastating disqualification from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian wrestling star, who made history by reaching the final, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight.

In a heartfelt post on X, Phogat expressed her deep disappointment and the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on her.

"During the wrestlers protest I was fighting hard to protect the sanctity of women in India, the sanctity and values of our lndian flag. But when one looks at the pictures of me with the Indian flag from 28th May 2023, it haunts me. It was my wish to have the Indian flag fly high this Olympics, to have a picture of the Indian flag with me that truly represents it's value and restores it's sanctity. I felt that by doing this it will correctly reprimand what the flag went through and what wrestling went through. l really was hoping to show that to my fellow lndians," Vinesh wrote.

Despite the crushing defeat, Phogat emphasised her team's unwavering determination and refusal to surrender.

"There is so much more to say and so much more to tell but words will never be enough and maybe I will speak again when the time feels right. On the night of 6th August and the morning of 7th August, all I want to say is that we did not give up, our efforts did not stop, and we did not surrender but the clock stopped and the time was not fair," she wrote.

"So was my fate. To my team, my fellow Indians and my family, it feels like the goal that we were working towards and what we had planned to achieve is unfinished, that something might always remain missing, and that things might never be the same again. Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing."

She hinted at the possibility of continuing her wrestling career, fuelled by an unyielding fighting spirit.

The Olympic hopeful's candid post has garnered immense sympathy and support from fans and the sporting community alike.