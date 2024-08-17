"Will feed her churma, halwa..": Vinesh returns home

News
Vinesh returns home

Source: ANI
August 17, 2024 19:51 IST
IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat arrives in Delhi Airport to a rousing welcome by fans and family alike. Photograph: ANI 

Harvinder and Premlata, the brother and mother of former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, expressed happiness at her warm welcome back home after Paris Olympics heartbreak, where she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the wrestling competition but got disqualified for breaching the weight limit.

 

Vinesh arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport on Saturday to a rousing reception.

Speaking to ANI during her roadshow in Jhajjar, Harvinder, the wrestler's brother said that people's love and support will be a source of strength to her in such tough times.

"It feels happy seeing people's love and support for her. These people and their support will give her the strength to go forward," said Harvinder.

The wrestler's mother Premlata also told ANI, "It feels really good (on welcoming her). She did really well and the country has given her a lot of love and support. Will feed her churma, halwa, chutney, dahi when she comes back home."

The Haryana-born wrestler turned emotional and broke into tears during the reception at the airport today.

Source: ANI
