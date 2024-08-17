News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tearful Vinesh Phogat returns to a hero's welcome!

Source: PTI
August 17, 2024 11:38 IST
IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat in tears on her arrival in Delhi on Saturday. Photographs: ANI/X

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, showing immense solidarity with her, in New Delhi on Saturday.

 

Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final.

Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters.

"I thank the entire country," she said, her hands folded in humility.



There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital.

The huge caravan will  follow Vinesh to her village Balali in Haryana.

Vinesh had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the  Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
