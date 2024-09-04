News
US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis

US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis

September 04, 2024 00:01 IST
Emma Navarro of the United States celebrates winning her US Open women's singles quarter-final against Spain's Paula Badosa at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro of the United States celebrates winning her US Open women's singles quarter-final against Spain's Paula Badosa at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Spain's Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

 

Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.

Badosa, flying the Spanish flag but born in New York, opened up a 4-1 double break lead in the second set and looked poised to force a decider after a routine hold put her ahead 5-1 before enduring a stunning collapse.

Paula Badosa reaches for a cross-court return from Emma Navarro during the quarter-final.

IMAGE: Paula Badosa reaches for a cross-court return from Emma Navarro during the quarter-final. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The 26th seed twice failed to serve out the set while Navarro twice held to love to pull ahead before closing out the match with her fifth break.

Navarro has found another gear in 2024 after having never advanced past the second round at a Grand Slam prior to this year.

The American has reached the third round or better at all four Grand Slams, including a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros and a quarter-final showing at Wimbledon.

Up next for Navarro will be either two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is seeded seventh.

Paralympics: Deepthi wins bronze in 400m T20 category
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
From tractor accident to WR: Antil's unbelievable tale
Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 bronze
Doc murder: 3 stage, film icons return state honours
FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1
Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector

