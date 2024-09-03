Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?

IMAGE: Grigor Dimitrov impressed Serena Williams and Alicia Keys. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, defeating sixth-seed Andrey Rublev in a thrilling five-set battle on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Dimitrov showcased his dominance on the court firing 17 aces.

Videos: Kind courtesy US Open Tennis/X

IMAGE: Dimitrov celebrates after beating Rublev. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Rublev, visibly frustrated by his opponent's performance, lashed out at his racquet and even injured his wrist during the match, requiring medical attention.

Despite the Russian's efforts, Dimitrov's consistent play proved to be the deciding factor, securing a 6-3, 7-6(3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

The match was particularly noteworthy due to the presence of Serena Williams and Alicia Keys in the stands. Serena was rumoured to have dated Dimitrov in the past, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the occasion.

'There's an old friend of yours in the stands,' a reporter asked Dimitrov after the match. 'Six time US Open champion Serena Williams. Do you get nervous?'

'For some reason not in front of her,' the 33 year old responded. 'She gave me a good pep talk yesterday. Yep, I know, exactly. I'm thrilled.'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy US Open Tennis/X

'It's amazing honestly to play in front of you guys,' Dimitrov said, 'in front of good friends and family.'