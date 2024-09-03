News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?

Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 03, 2024 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena Williams at the US Open with Alicia Keys

IMAGE: Grigor Dimitrov impressed Serena Williams and Alicia Keys. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, defeating sixth-seed Andrey Rublev in a thrilling five-set battle on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Dimitrov showcased his dominance on the court firing 17 aces.

 

Videos: Kind courtesy US Open Tennis/X

Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open

IMAGE: Dimitrov celebrates after beating Rublev. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Rublev, visibly frustrated by his opponent's performance, lashed out at his racquet and even injured his wrist during the match, requiring medical attention.

Despite the Russian's efforts, Dimitrov's consistent play proved to be the deciding factor, securing a 6-3, 7-6(3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

 

 

The match was particularly noteworthy due to the presence of Serena Williams and Alicia Keys in the stands. Serena was rumoured to have dated Dimitrov in the past, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the occasion.

'There's an old friend of yours in the stands,' a reporter asked Dimitrov after the match. 'Six time US Open champion Serena Williams. Do you get nervous?'

'For some reason not in front of her,' the 33 year old responded. 'She gave me a good pep talk yesterday. Yep, I know, exactly. I'm thrilled.'

Serena Williams at the US Open with Alicia Keys

Photograph: Kind Courtesy US Open Tennis/X

'It's amazing honestly to play in front of you guys,' Dimitrov said, 'in front of good friends and family.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
What Happens When Djokovic Loses...
What Happens When Djokovic Loses...
Jadeja's Horse Loves 'Posing'
Jadeja's Horse Loves 'Posing'
Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral...'
Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral...'
World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25
World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25
Drone attacks on civilians a terror attack, says Biren
Drone attacks on civilians a terror attack, says Biren
Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?
Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan

Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan

Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances