Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi registered a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova in the US Open mixed doubles quarter-finals. Photograph: Ciro De Lucas/Reuters

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semi-finals of the US Open mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic on Monday.



The eighth seeded Indian-Indonesian pair registered a 7-6(4), 2-6 ,10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarter-final that lasted one hour and 33

minutes on Monday night.Bopanna and Sutjiadi had earlier defeated Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match.Bopanna and Sutjiadi will play American pair of Donald Young and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

The 44-year-old Bopanna had already crashed out of the men's doubles competition after he and his partner Ebden, seeded second, lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combination of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the third round.