News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!

Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 03, 2024 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's javelin-throwing star Sumit Antil reigned supreme once again, defending his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a mind-blowing record-breaking throw!

In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the reigning champ absolutely crushed the competition, breaking his own Paralympic record twice to secure India's third gold medal at the prestigious event in Paris.

What a performance! Antil's dominance in the javelin throw is truly inspiring, and his record-breaking feat has made India proud.

Images from Day 5 of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Sumit Antil, Paralympics in Paris wins gold

IMAGE: Sumit revels in his golden triumph and new personal record. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan of India celebrates on the podium

IMAGE: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan stands triumphant on the podium. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Emelia Perry of the United States in action during the women's PTWC. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Alexis Ramonet of France falls during the wheelchair basketball. match against Britain. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Thomas Bouvais of France in action during his match against Viktor Didukh of Ukraine. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Rodrigo Parreira da Silva of Brazil in action during the T36 men's long jump final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Howon Jeong of South Korea in action during his men's individual boccia BC3 match against Daniel Michel of Australia. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Hunter Woodhall of the United States, Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Costa Rica and Felix Streng of Germany in action during the men's 100m T64 final. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Athletes in action at the start of the women's individual PTVI race. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

 

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: Xingchuan Luo of China leads the race during heat 2 of the men's 1500m. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Armless archer Sheetal, Rakesh's bronze medal miracle
Armless archer Sheetal, Rakesh's bronze medal miracle
'I poured all my anger on the court'
'I poured all my anger on the court'
Historic back-to-back silvers for Suhas at Paralympics
Historic back-to-back silvers for Suhas at Paralympics
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award
Doc's murder: Bengali theatre icon returns state award
Bangladesh rout Pakistan to complete historic sweep
Bangladesh rout Pakistan to complete historic sweep

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 2, 2024

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 2, 2024

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympics Record!

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympics Record!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances