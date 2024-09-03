Paris Paralympics: STUNNING PIX!

India's javelin-throwing star Sumit Antil reigned supreme once again, defending his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a mind-blowing record-breaking throw!

In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the reigning champ absolutely crushed the competition, breaking his own Paralympic record twice to secure India's third gold medal at the prestigious event in Paris.

What a performance! Antil's dominance in the javelin throw is truly inspiring, and his record-breaking feat has made India proud.

Images from Day 5 of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Monday, September 2, 2024.

IMAGE: Sumit revels in his golden triumph and new personal record. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan stands triumphant on the podium. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

IMAGE: Emelia Perry of the United States in action during the women's PTWC. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

IMAGE: Alexis Ramonet of France falls during the wheelchair basketball. match against Britain. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

IMAGE: Thomas Bouvais of France in action during his match against Viktor Didukh of Ukraine. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

IMAGE: Rodrigo Parreira da Silva of Brazil in action during the T36 men's long jump final. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Howon Jeong of South Korea in action during his men's individual boccia BC3 match against Daniel Michel of Australia. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

IMAGE: Hunter Woodhall of the United States, Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Costa Rica and Felix Streng of Germany in action during the men's 100m T64 final. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Athletes in action at the start of the women's individual PTVI race. Photograph: Maria Abranches/Reuters

IMAGE: Xingchuan Luo of China leads the race during heat 2 of the men's 1500m. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com