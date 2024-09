Last updated on: September 03, 2024 23:13 IST

IMAGE: Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, Deepthi Jeevanji of India and Aysel Onder of Turkey in action during the final. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

India's world champion Deepthi Jeevanji won a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 category race, clocking 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

Deepthi, who turns 21 later this month, finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.