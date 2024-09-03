PICS: Medvedev trounces Borges to make last eight

Images from the men's singles Round of 16 matches at the US Open on Monday.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev in action during the US Open men's singles Round of 16 match against Portugal's Nuno Borges at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev brushed aside unseeded Nuno Borges 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open with an utterly dominant display at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Medvedev is the only former champion left in the men's draw and the clash was a one-sided contest where Borges, playing in a Grand Slam fourth round for only the second time in his career, had no answers to the Russian's power.

Medvedev whitewashed Borges in the opening set, toying with the Portuguese who was no match for the towering Russian's powerful baseline returns and his movement at the net.

Medvedev lost only 11 points in the opening set but Borges finally got on the board in the second set, earning a round of applause as he went 1-0 up.

IMAGE: Nuno Borges Borges, playing in a Grand Slam fourth round for only the second time in his career, had no answers to Daniil Medvedev's power. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

But the rest of the set was more of the same as Borges made several unforced errors as Medvedev went two sets up.

The crowd did get behind Borges, who briefly flipped the script and took the lead in the third set.

But a fire alarm led to a brief pause in play which gave the Russian time to recover and he won five of the next six games to wrap up the contest.

Medvedv will next play either top seed Jannik Sinner or American Tommy Paul.

Draper makes first Grand Slam quarter-final

IMAGE: Great Britain's Jack Draper celebrates victory over Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Britain's Jack Draper crushed an error-prone Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarters of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25th seed has won all 12 sets he has played at Flushing Meadows this year and awaits the winner of an all-Australian battle between Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson.

Coming into the Round 4 match, the No. 25 seed had yet to drop a set at the 2024 US Open and lost his serve just once.

The 22-year-old Draper becomes the first Brit to make the quarter-finals of the men's singles at Flushing Meadows since Andy Murray in 2016.

Machac had won the three previous matches between the two but, after a strong start, was outclassed by a laser-focused Draper in an hour and 44 minutes.

With a number of big names, most notably Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, having gone out early, Draper has every reason to believe he can go all the way.

This was a statement performance in what has been a breakthrough year for the 6ft 4in left-hander, one that has included his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart and victory over Wimbledon champion Alcaraz at Queen's.

Should Draper win his quarter-final tie, he could face world number one Jannik Sinner in the last four.