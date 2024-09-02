News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Thulasimathi, Manisha win silver, bronze at Paralympics

Thulasimathi, Manisha win silver, bronze at Paralympics

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 02, 2024 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thulasimathi Murugesan at Paris Paralympics

IMAGE: Thulasimathi Murugesan won silver in the women's singles SU5 badminton final at the Paralympics. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women's singles SU5 category at the Paralympics in Paris on Monday.

The 22-year-old Thulasimathi, the number one seed, put up a fight before going down 17-21, 10-21 against China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.

 

Second seed Manisha, playing at the adjacent court, outplayed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren, seeded third, 21-12, 21-8 to claim the bronze medal.

The SU5 category is for athletes with impairment on the upper limbs, which could be in the playing or the non playing hand.

The two medals added to India's first badminton gold in the Paris Paralympics won by Nitesh Kumar in the SL3 category. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gaadi atak gayi hai'
'Gaadi atak gayi hai'
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
Paralympics: Kathuniya bags silver in discus throw
Paralympics: Kathuniya bags silver in discus throw
Para-Archery: Sheetal, Rakesh shock Indonesia
Para-Archery: Sheetal, Rakesh shock Indonesia
US embassy in Dhaka to resume visa services this week
US embassy in Dhaka to resume visa services this week
Maliwal case: Kejriwal aide gets bail after 100 days
Maliwal case: Kejriwal aide gets bail after 100 days
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Unbroken in spirit, Nitesh tastes Paralympics glory

Unbroken in spirit, Nitesh tastes Paralympics glory

Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!

Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances