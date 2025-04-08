HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'PCB's earning from Champions Trophy exceeds target'

Source: PTI
April 08, 2025 19:00 IST

PCB

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket during the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed to have earned three billion rupees by hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, exceeding its target of two billion rupees.

The PCB's claim came in a written reply to the National Assembly which expressed its concerns over the persistent under-performance of the national team over the past two years.

The PCB in its response also confirmed that a total of 18 billion rupees are being spent on the upgradation of stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

It said that the complete upgrade process would be completed by 2026 and the second phase would begin after the Pakistan Super League ends in May.

The PCB also said that there have been no budget overruns so far because of the Champions Trophy and other issues.

"The PCB undergoes two audits annually, at the end of its fiscal year. The audits for the current fiscal year will take place after June 30, 2025," the PCB confirmed.

It also said that the final figures of money earned from the Champions Trophy will be determined once the ICC completes its financial audit.

The PCB insisted that there had been no overspending or mismanagement, as the Champions Trophy was entirely managed by the ICC.

On the performance of the national team, the PCBs response was to blame injuries and different playing conditions.

"Key players have suffered injuries at crucial moments, impacting team balance and strategy," the reply read. "The PCB is actively working on strengthening injury prevention and rehabilitation programmes."

It also highlighted how varying playing conditions across different venues have sometimes hindered the team's adaptability.

The PCB also assured that a robust evaluation system is in place to ensure continuous accountability and improvement in selection, coaching, and fitness.
"The selection committee follows a merit-based approach, evaluating domestic performances, fitness levels, and international exposure. Post-series reviews are conducted to reassess strategies and make necessary adjustments," the board stated.

 

The board further clarified that transparent selection decisions, effective coaching, and maintaining high fitness standards for players are integral components of their long-term strategy. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Indian Premier League 2025

