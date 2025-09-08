US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1

'The number one (ranking) is a goal that I had set myself almost at the beginning of the year and to see that I have achieved it is something incredible.'

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz lifted his 2nd US Open title with victory over Jannik Sinner on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the US Open crown on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in a performance that underlined his transformation from a fearless teenager to a six-time Grand Slam champion with measured maturity.

Three years after lifting his first major at Flushing Meadows, the 22-year-old Spaniard delivered a masterclass, beating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory not only avenged his Wimbledon final loss to the Italian in July but also returned him to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2023.

"The number one (ranking) is a goal that I had set myself almost at the beginning of the year and to see that I have achieved it is something incredible," Alcaraz said with a smile at the post-match press conference.

"Doing it the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better."

Reflecting on his run, he added: "It has been two spectacular weeks, at a very high level tennis-wise, but above all mentally, which I am very proud of. The first US Open (title) was about my youth and this one is more maturity. Little by little I'm growing, I'm knowing how to deal with certain situations."

The Spaniard admitted his Wimbledon setback against Sinner forced him to evolve.

"Right after the Wimbledon final I just thought that I need to improve if I want to beat him. If I want to win the US Open, if I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect."

On Sunday, he came close to that standard, conceding just one set in the final and extending his winning streak to 13 matches while securing his seventh title of the season.

"I feel like this is the best tournament so far that I have ever played," Alcaraz said.

"The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really high, which I'm really proud of."