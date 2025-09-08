HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1

US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 09:32 IST

x

'The number one (ranking) is a goal that I had set myself almost at the beginning of the year and to see that I have achieved it is something incredible.'

Carlos Alcaraz lifted his 2nd US Open title with victory over Jannik Sinner on Sunday

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz lifted his 2nd US Open title with victory over Jannik Sinner on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the US Open crown on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in a performance that underlined his transformation from a fearless teenager to a six-time Grand Slam champion with measured maturity.

 

Three years after lifting his first major at Flushing Meadows, the 22-year-old Spaniard delivered a masterclass, beating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory not only avenged his Wimbledon final loss to the Italian in July but also returned him to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2023.

"The number one (ranking) is a goal that I had set myself almost at the beginning of the year and to see that I have achieved it is something incredible," Alcaraz said with a smile at the post-match press conference.

"Doing it the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better."

Reflecting on his run, he added: "It has been two spectacular weeks, at a very high level tennis-wise, but above all mentally, which I am very proud of. The first US Open (title) was about my youth and this one is more maturity. Little by little I'm growing, I'm knowing how to deal with certain situations."

The Spaniard admitted his Wimbledon setback against Sinner forced him to evolve.

"Right after the Wimbledon final I just thought that I need to improve if I want to beat him. If I want to win the US Open, if I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect."

On Sunday, he came close to that standard, conceding just one set in the final and extending his winning streak to 13 matches while securing his seventh title of the season.

"I feel like this is the best tournament so far that I have ever played," Alcaraz said.

"The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really high, which I'm really proud of."

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
Sehwag: Losing to Pakistan made me lose my cool
Sehwag: Losing to Pakistan made me lose my cool
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in rivers after total lunar eclipse3:37

Devotees take holy dip in rivers after total lunar eclipse

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds alarm over Trump's U-turn2:58

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds...

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV