PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup

PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup

September 06, 2025 11:04 IST

India''s Shubman Gill at a nets session ahead of their Asia Cup campaign starting against UAE on Wednesday, September 10

IMAGE: India''s Shubman Gill at a nets session ahead of their Asia Cup campaign starting against UAE on Wednesday, September 10. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The countdown to the Asia Cup has begun, and India wasted no time sharpening their edges under the harsh Abu Dhabi sun.

 

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a few testing deliveries at Shubman Gill in the nets

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a few testing deliveries at Shubman Gill in the nets.

At the ICC Academy Oval, the nets turned into a mini battleground as vice-captain Shubman Gill traded blows and barbs with Jasprit Bumrah.

Suryakumar Yadav sets the pace during a drill 

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav sets the pace during a drill.

Sanju Samson, dripping after a sweat-soaked half-hour hit, stood by as his direct rival, Jitesh Sharma, put in the hard yards with the gloves. The two are locked in a race for India’s lone wicketkeeper’s slot.

Earlier, warm-up routines saw players doing running drills before bats were unsheathed.

Abhishek Sharma sends one sailing outside the nets 

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma sends one sailing outside the nets. 

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, easing back after surgery, paired with Gill in the nets, searching for rhythm. Ahead of them, Abhishek Sharma impressed with both bat and ball, experimenting with left-arm orthodox, wrist spin and even his backspinner.

Shivam Dube bowls in the nets 

IMAGE: Shivam Dube bowls in the nets.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel watched Shivam Dube’s run-up closely, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana worked more on fitness than with the ball. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, kept their engines humming.

India's spin twins readying to have batters under their spell 

IMAGE: India's spin twins readying to have batters under their spell.

India’s road begins against the UAE on September 10. But all eyes, inevitably, are on the blockbuster September 14 clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Sanju Samson will look to carry his KCL form into this big assignment

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will look to carry his KCL form into this big assignment.
