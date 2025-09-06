HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sehwag: Losing to Pakistan made me lose my cool

2 Minutes Read
September 06, 2025 15:48 IST

Virender Sehwag's remarkable innings in Karachi while he was on a fast

 

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag's remarkable innings in Karachi while he was on a fast. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag revealed that losing against Pakistan made him lose his cool, as a new chapter in the heated rivalry is set to unfold between the two arch-rivals during the much-debated clash at the Asia Cup on September 14.

Sehwag has played some of his most destructive knocks against Pakistan's famed pace attacks while opening for India.

 

The 46-year-old played 42 matches and boasts an average of 50.65, but most of his outings have ended in defeat. He has won 17 and stood on the losing side 21 times, something that makes him lose his cool.

"Whenever you lose against Pakistan. So I would lose my concentration. I would lose my temperament and everything," Sehwag said in a video posted by Sony Sports Network on X.

When India last visited Pakistan in 2008, chaos ensued in Karachi when Sehwag stepped on the crease to gun down a daunting 300-run target. He pushed the accelerator button and walloped 119 from 95 deliveries at a rollicking strike rate of 125.26, laced with 12 boundaries and five towering maximums.

He singlehandedly did the majority of the work to pave India's way to a comfortable six-wicket victory with 47 balls to spare.

Remarkably, Sehwag pulled off the spectacle while on a fast.

"I was on a fast that day. On an empty stomach. I had to score runs to satisfy that hunger," Sehwag said while recalling that innings.

In the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. On September 14, India will square off against its arch-rival Pakistan and finish the group stage campaign against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

