BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row

IMAGE: India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup match on September 14. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Amid the ongoing backlash over India squaring off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 14 in Dubai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia cited the recently issued policy and stated that the central government has not restricted engaging with any nation that isn't on friendly terms with India in multinational tournaments.

The outrage over India squaring off against their arch-rival in the tournament stems from the anger against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Former cricketers and fans have voiced their discontent about the fixture and even suggested boycotting the match.

In August, the central government revised a policy to tackle Indian athletes competing against Pakistani athletes in sports events. According to the policy, India will be allowed to contest in multinational events, but will continue to refrain from featuring in bilateral competitions.

"So far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India's participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament," Saikia told ANI in an exclusive chat.

"As the Asia Cup is a multinational tournament involving the countries of the Asia continent, so we have to play. And also, for any ICC tournament, when there is a country which is not on friendly terms with India, we have to play in the international tournaments. So far as bilateral is concerned, we are not going to play with any of our hostile countries," he added.

Saikia stressed that the Indian cricket board will continue to adhere to the policy formalised by the government.

He highlighted the repercussions the nation could face if it boycotts fixtures against Pakistan in global tournaments across different sports disciplines, which involves the possibility of facing sanctions.

"So we are following the policy framed by the government of India, the Youth and Sports Development Department. So, the policy we are following we are totally in alignment with the policy framed by the central government. And for that, BCCI will have to do it. And we are very happy to follow the policy. And that policy is very nicely done, taking into consideration not only cricket, but also other games," he said.

"If you think that if India boycotts any of the multinational tournaments hosted by the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, or if you take any other sports, suppose a FIFA tournament or an AFC tournament or any other, suppose, athletic tournament involving multinational teams, and India is not playing with a particular country, then there may be sanctions against the Indian Federation," Saikia added.

To further clear his stance, Saikia explained the repercussions the Athletics Federation of India and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra could face if he opts out of competing in a tournament that features his Pakistan counterpart.

"That will actually go against the players of that particular event. Suppose, taking an example, suppose in athletics, India is not playing a particular tournament because we have to play with a player belonging to a hostile country. In that situation, if any sanction comes with the Indian Athletic Association, then take the example, suppose Neeraj Chopra, he won't be able to participate in any international event. So that will be detrimental to the interests of the players," he said.

"I am sure the government of India has taken into consideration all these factors while formulating the policy that allows India to participate, not only in cricket but also in other games, in various multinational tournaments," Saikia concluded.