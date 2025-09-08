FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally to win

IMAGE: Mikel Merino struck a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Turkey 6-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spanish Football/X

Spain were in ruthless mood as Mikel Merino’s hat-trick headlined a 6-0 demolition of Turkey in Konya on Sunday, keeping the European champions firmly in charge of their World Cup qualifying group.

The visitors struck early through Pedri in the sixth minute before Merino doubled the tally midway with a neat finish inside the box. He struck again on the stroke of halftime, leaving Turkey reeling 3-0 down at the break.

Ferran Torres added a fourth with a sharp counter-attack before Merino completed his hat-trick with a curling strike from distance in the 53rd minute. Pedri, unmarked once again, tucked away his second of the night to seal the rout.

With two wins from two games, Spain top Group E on six points, while Turkey and Georgia follow with three apiece.

Germany rally past Northern Ireland for 3-1 win

Germany needed two goals in three second-half minutes to overcome Northern Ireland 3-1 in Cologne on Sunday, earning their first win of the World Cup qualifiers after Thursday’s shock defeat in Slovakia.

Serge Gnabry’s early chip gave Germany the lead, but Isaac Price volleyed in from a corner to level matters in the 34th minute, with the home fans voicing their frustration.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side dominated possession but lacked bite until substitute Nadiem Amiri tapped home in the 69th minute to restore their advantage. Florian Wirtz sealed the win three minutes later with a curling free kick into the top corner.

Relieved to be back on track, Nagelsmann admitted: “Today it was all about momentum. Northern Ireland are an uncomfortable opponent but in the last 30 minutes, that was the face we want to show — with power and energy.”

Germany, now level on three points with Northern Ireland, trail group leaders Slovakia, who have two wins from two games.