Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup

Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 06, 2025 13:21 IST

Become the African country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

IMAGE: Morocco Become the African country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Morocco booked their ticket for next year's FIFA World Cup in style by thumping five goals past Niger in front of their home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco required just six qualifying games to punch their way through to one of the most significant sporting events in the world. They maintained a flawless run with a victory in each of their games and eventually confirmed their spot against Niger with two games to spare.

 

The hosts ran riot, with Ismael Saibari (29 and 38) netting a brace while Ayoub El Kaabi (50), Hamza Igamane (69) and Azzedine Ounahi (84) slotted a goal each. It was sustained pressure from the Moroccan players, who hardly allowed Niger a glimpse of their goal.

With 74 per cent possession, the hosts dictated the terms of the play according to their will. Niger barely registered just two shots, with one landing on the target in response to Morocco's 24. In the last edition of the World Cup, Morocco enjoyed a dream run by storming into the semi-finals before being eliminated by France.

Meanwhile, Egypt and South Africa also took significant steps towards following the Atlas Lions, moving closer to featuring in the marquee event, which will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Egypt notched a clinical 2-0 victory over Ethiopia with a pair of penalties late in the first half. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush converted from the spot to hand the Pharaohs full command of the proceedings. In the second half, Ethiopia fought with heart and vigour but failed to change the outcome of the fixture.

With another victory, Egypt are now five points clear at the top of the group. They will have a shot at securing their spot at the global finals by scripting a victory over second-placed Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

South Africa continued to walk towards turning their ambition of qualifying for the World Cup into reality. Mohau Nkota's controlled volley, Lyle Foster's close-range finish, and Oswin Appollis' strike sealed a 3-0 win over Lesotho.

Dabrowski, Routliffe lift US Open doubles title
PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
The Teenage Skater Who Won Gold For India
Starc eyes WC 2027 spot while Tests remain a priority
England recall all-rounder for SA, Ireland T20Is
