Twitter Erupts: What A World Cup!

IMAGE: Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 victory over Germany. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

FIFA World Cup 2022 continues to throw up shocks and Wednesday was no different.

After Croatia and Morocco's goalless draw, the Germany-Japan game was a truly entertaining spectacle.

Second-half goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-time champions Germany in their World Cup Group E opener.

Asian and Arab teams have put pressure on the football superpowers from Europe and South America.

Twitterati couldn't contain their joy at the upset and hailed Japan for 'pulling off a Saudi Arabia'.