Japanese Fans Win Hearts Again

Japanese Fans Win Hearts Again

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 24, 2022 06:22 IST
Japanese fans

IMAGE: Japanese fans clear rubbish from the stands after the FIFA World Cup match against Germany. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Japan caused a big upset in World Cup 2022 when they defeated 2014 World Champions Germany.

And Japanese fans won applause for cleaning up the Khalifa stadium after the game.

Instead of celebrating their team's amazing victory, the Japanese fans waited for the crowd to leave and then helped to clean up the stadium.

It's not the first time that fans of the Samurai Blues have cleaned ups.

Japanese fans

On Sunday, they cleaned the Al Bayt stadium after the Qatar-Ecuador opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

After Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0, Japanese fans in attendance picked up litter.

Qatari locals were stunned and Omar Farooq captured the Japanese gesture that went viral on social media.

 

'When I asked them, "Why are you cleaning something not related to you?", the answer was, 'Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place.'

During the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, they stayed back after the matches to clean up the garbage inside the stadiums.

Now, four years on, they are carrying on this classy legacy.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

