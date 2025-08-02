HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Trying again': Saina-Kashyap back together!

Trying again': Saina-Kashyap back together!

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 19:28 IST

x

On Saturday, Saina surprised fans with a post on Instagram hinting at a reconciliation.

Saina

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who hail from Hyderabad, tied the knot in 2018. Photograph: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Nearly a month after announcing their separation, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are giving their marriage another shot.

The Indian badminton couple, who married in 2018, had announced their split in July through social media, with Saina stating the need for "peace, growth, and healing."

But on Saturday, Saina surprised fans with a post on Instagram hinting at a reconciliation.

 

"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are -- trying again," said the Olympic bronze medallist in her post.

The Hyderabad-based pair have known each other since meeting at a badminton camp in 1997 and began training together in 2002.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Before They Parted...Saina-Kashyap's Love Journeys
Before They Parted...Saina-Kashyap's Love Journeys
Saina Nehwal, Kashyap part ways!
Saina Nehwal, Kashyap part ways!
Saina Nehwal's Santiago Diaries
Saina Nehwal's Santiago Diaries
PIX: Saina Nehwal's African Safari
PIX: Saina Nehwal's African Safari
SEE: Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

Arun Jaitley's son slams Rahul Gandhi for irresponsible remark about his father2:45

Arun Jaitley's son slams Rahul Gandhi for irresponsible...

'Every Indian should watch': Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' movie screening2:53

'Every Indian should watch': Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD