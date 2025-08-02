Trying again': Saina-Kashyap back together!

On Saturday, Saina surprised fans with a post on Instagram hinting at a reconciliation.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who hail from Hyderabad, tied the knot in 2018. Photograph: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Nearly a month after announcing their separation, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are giving their marriage another shot.

The Indian badminton couple, who married in 2018, had announced their split in July through social media, with Saina stating the need for "peace, growth, and healing."

But on Saturday, Saina surprised fans with a post on Instagram hinting at a reconciliation.

"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are -- trying again," said the Olympic bronze medallist in her post.

The Hyderabad-based pair have known each other since meeting at a badminton camp in 1997 and began training together in 2002.