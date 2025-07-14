HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Before They Parted...Saina-Kashyap's Love Journeys

July 14, 2025 14:16 IST

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap stunned India with news of their separation after a seven-year marriage.

Indian badminton's star couple looked inseparable as they spent more than two decades together since their first meeting way back in 2002. They enjoyed sharing their love story with their fans through their breathtaking global adventures shared on social media.

Saina, the first Indian to win a badminton medal at the Olympics, announced the separation on Instagram stating that the couple decided to choose 'peace, growth, and healing'.

'Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing -- for ourselves and each other,' Saina said in her post.

Before they went on their separate paths, Saina and Kashyap were avid explorers, chasing sunrises and stories across the globe.

It was not long ago that the couple had gone on a trip to South Africa, visiting the Cango wildlife ranch in Oudtshoorn along with relishing the views of the stunning mountain landscapes of Cape Town.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

 

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Earlier this year, they ventured to the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for a jungle safari, where a rare sighting of four Royal Bengal Tigers left them spellbound -- a moment of pure wildlife magic.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Their love shone brightly in posts like Kashyap's 2018 anniversary tribute: 'Another year of putting up with me? You deserve an award, not just an anniversary!'

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Last year, they roamed the wilds of Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve, with Saina captioning the adventure: 'Lost in the wild heart of Africa, where every sunrise tells a new story.'

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

 

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Saina and husband Kashyap visited historic landmarks around Rome in August 2023.

 

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

 
