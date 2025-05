IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with Parupalli Kashyap. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap visited the Cango wildlife ranch in Oudtshoorn, one of South Africa's top tourist attractions.



Home to over 90 animal species, the ranch boasts of Africa's first interactive lemur exhibit and the world's first Croc-Cage diving experience.



Oudtshoorn, often called the ostrich capital of the world, offered the couple a unique wildlife experience.



They also took time to enjoy the stunning mountain landscapes of Cape Town.