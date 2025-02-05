SEE: Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal awestruck by Maha Kumbh experience. Photograph: ANI/X

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal recently traded her badminton racket for a spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The star athlete joined millions of devotees at the world's largest spiritual gathering, seeking blessings at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

"It feels like a massive festival," Nehwal shared with ANI.

"I feel fortunate to be here and can't wait to experience the atmosphere. It's incredible to see people enjoying themselves and their deep faith in God."

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal was also impressed by the scale and organisation of the event. VIDEO: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

The badminton champion was also impressed by the scale and organisation of the event.

"Hats off to the UP government for their hard work," she said.

"The tents and facilities are wonderful. Where else in the world can you witness such a spiritual festival? People from across the globe are coming here, and it’s truly a remarkable event.”

Nehwal offered prayers for India's progress, the success of its youth, and the well-being of its elders.