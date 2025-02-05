HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » SEE: Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh

SEE: Saina Nehwal at Maha Kumbh

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2025 19:03 IST

x

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal awestruck by Maha Kumbh experience. Photograph: ANI/X

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal recently traded her badminton racket for a spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The star athlete joined millions of devotees at the world's largest spiritual gathering, seeking blessings at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

"It feels like a massive festival," Nehwal shared with ANI.

"I feel fortunate to be here and can't wait to experience the atmosphere. It's incredible to see people enjoying themselves and their deep faith in God."

 

 

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal was also impressed by the scale and organisation of the event. VIDEO: Saina Nehwal/Instagram
 

The badminton champion was also impressed by the scale and organisation of the event.

"Hats off to the UP government for their hard work," she said.

 

"The tents and facilities are wonderful. Where else in the world can you witness such a spiritual festival? People from across the globe are coming here, and it’s truly a remarkable event.”  

Nehwal offered prayers for India's progress, the success of its youth, and the well-being of its elders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
SEE: Modi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Kitchen
Kumbh: 2 cr take 'Amrit Snan'; no rush for Sangam Nose
Kumbh: 2 cr take 'Amrit Snan'; no rush for Sangam Nose
Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam
Bhutan's King Takes Dip In Sangam
Jay Shah, Raina Take A Dip At Kumbh Mela
Jay Shah, Raina Take A Dip At Kumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Don't Go Bald! 9 Reasons Why You Might Be Losing Hair

webstory image 2

8 Sinful Strawberry Desserts!

webstory image 3

In Which City Is the Most English Spoken? Or French?

VIDEOS

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar0:23

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

'Tera Baap- - -': Kharge's outburst in Rajya Sabha as BJP MP interrupts him7:57

'Tera Baap- - -': Kharge's outburst in Rajya Sabha as BJP...

Inside Kangana Ranaut's cafe in the Himalayas1:13

Inside Kangana Ranaut's cafe in the Himalayas

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD