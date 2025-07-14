Saina, Kashyap part ways!

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot in 2018. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Indian badminton’s superstar couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have decided to part ways, the former announced through her Instagram page on Sunday.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Paruppalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," read her Instagram post.

Saina and Kashyap, who hail from Hyderabad, met at a badminton camp in 1997 and started meeting regularly in 2002 when they trained together. They eventually tied the knot in 2018.

After winning several national and international titles, their career peaked at the 2012 London Olympics. Saina, a former World No. 1, won Indian badminton’s first Olympic medal while Kashyap, a Commonwealth Bronze medalist, became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the Olympic quarterfinals.

Saina had earlier entered the quarterfinal at her maiden Olympics at Beijing 2008. Kashyap has served as her trainer for several years after he retired from the sport following a spate of injuries.