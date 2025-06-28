Saina Nehwal's Santiago Diaries

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with her father Harvir Singh in Santiago. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, is currently holidaying with her father Harvir Singh in Santiago -- Chile's capital and one of the largest cities in South America.



Santiago is located in Chile's central valley and is surrounded by the snow-capped Andes and the Chilean Coast Range. The city, which is known for its colonial-era architecture, and bustling street life, boasts of popular attractions including the historic Plaza de Armas, the hilltop sanctuary of San Cristobal, along with several world-class museums and galleries.





Saina, who last played badminton at the Singapore Open in June 2023, has spent her time away from the sport travelling to different parts of the world, including South Africa, Cambodia, Bhutan, Egypt and a various destinations in India.