Rediff.com  » Sports » 'There was a girl and her go-kart...'

'There was a girl and her go-kart...'

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: June 15, 2023 17:36 IST
PV Sindhu

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram
 

P V Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist, faced yet another setback in her recent campaign as she made an unexpected second round exit from the Indonesian Open on Thursday.

Sindhu made opening round exits from the last two events.

Sindhu, who turns 28 on July 5, decided to uplift her spirits by fulfilling her desire to go go-karting.

 

 

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu shared a video of her visit to the KF1 karting circuit in Singapore. In the caption, she wrote, 'Once upon a time, there was a girl and her go-kart...'

REDIFF SPORTS
How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA
SEE: An Important Update From Pant
2 Reviews In 1 Ball! Ashwin's Doosra!
Karnataka govt repeals BJP era anti-conversion law
Can England's bowlers cope without Archer, Leach?
After Cannes, Sunny Makes Waves In Sydney
Why No One Will Speak For The Wrestlers

