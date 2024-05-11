News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's pace great Anderson to retire from Tests in July

England's pace great Anderson to retire from Tests in July

May 11, 2024 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: James Anderson has taken 700 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

England's James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against West Indies at Lord's this year, he said on Saturday, ending a 21-year career in which he became the most successful ever pace bowler.

The 41-year-old has taken 700 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list.

 

Having made his debut for England at Lord's in 2003, Anderson will finish his illustrious career at the same ground after playing his 188th Test, two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much," Anderson said in a statement.

"But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

Nicknamed the "Burnley Express", Anderson did not say if he would continue playing county cricket for his club Lancashire who renamed the Pavilion End at Old Trafford as the James Anderson End.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf," Anderson added.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it."

England's first match of a three-Test series against the West Indies takes place from July 10-14.

Richard Thompson, chair of the country's cricket board (ECB), said Anderson deserved a fitting send-off at the home of cricket.

"I don't think we'll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball," Thompson said.

"To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium
Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
RR hopeful to beat the heat and CSK to cement top spot
RR hopeful to beat the heat and CSK to cement top spot
IPL: RCB eye fifth win in a row against Pant-less DC
IPL: RCB eye fifth win in a row against Pant-less DC
Kareena gets HC notice for using 'Bible' in book title
Kareena gets HC notice for using 'Bible' in book title
TMC seeks to apprise Prez of Sandeshkhali's 'truth'
TMC seeks to apprise Prez of Sandeshkhali's 'truth'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!

IPL: DC captain Pant suspended for one match!

Miller's Brilliance Caught Rahane Short

Miller's Brilliance Caught Rahane Short

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances