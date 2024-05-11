News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL PIX: Gvardiol brace sends Man City to top

EPL PIX: Gvardiol brace sends Man City to top

May 11, 2024 19:37 IST
IMAGES from the English Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol celebrates scoring a goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage, in London.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Joško Gvardiol celebrates scoring a goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage, in London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchester City/X

Manchester City hit the top of the Premier League with one week of the season left as two goals by Josko Gvardiol and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday.

 

City's stroll in the London sunshine, their seventh successive league win and 16th consecutive victory over Fulham in all competitions, moved them two points clear of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's relentless side, closing in on an unprecedented fourth English title in a row, have 85 points from 36 games, with Arsenal on 83 having also played 36.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot 

IMAGE: Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Arsenal can regain top spot by beating Manchester United on Sunday but City, who play their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, are two wins away from making history.

Croatian defender Gvardiol slotted them ahead in the 13th minute after a neat one-two with Kevin De Bruyne and City doubled their advantage when Foden swept home a shot after 59 minutes.

Gvardiol slid in to touch home Bernardo Silva's cross at the back post and Alvarez converted a penalty deep into stoppage-time to complete the rout.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
