How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, provided fans with an update on his recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul posted a video showcasing his workout routine, including weightlifting, push-ups, and exercises focusing on his leg movement.

In the concluding moments of the footage, Rahul could be seen engaging in conversation with team-mate Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna, who are also undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

'In the journey to recovery, each small steps holds immense value,' Rahul titled his post with Punjabi music playing in the background.

'Welcome brother', Pant responded, to which Rahul asked, '@rishabpant swagat nahi karoge humara?'