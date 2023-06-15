News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA

How Rishabh Pant Welcomed Rahul At NCA

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 15, 2023 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram
 

K L Rahul, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, provided fans with an update on his recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul posted a video showcasing his workout routine, including weightlifting, push-ups, and exercises focusing on his leg movement.

In the concluding moments of the footage, Rahul could be seen engaging in conversation with team-mate Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna, who are also undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

'In the journey to recovery, each small steps holds immense value,' Rahul titled his post with Punjabi music playing in the background.

KL Rahul

'Welcome brother', Pant responded, to which Rahul asked, '@rishabpant swagat nahi karoge humara?'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!
Drop Kohli, Rohit for Windies Tests!
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
East Zone selectors stunned by Ishan Kishan's decision
East Zone selectors stunned by Ishan Kishan's decision
2 Reviews In 1 Ball! Ashwin's Doosra!
2 Reviews In 1 Ball! Ashwin's Doosra!
Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali On Honeymoon?
Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali On Honeymoon?
Desi Congressman to form 'Hindu Caucus' in US Congress
Desi Congressman to form 'Hindu Caucus' in US Congress
India's Thanda Funda With 7 Delights
India's Thanda Funda With 7 Delights

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

SEE: An Important Update From Pant

SEE: An Important Update From Pant

Rahul checks into the NCA

Rahul checks into the NCA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances