Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi was greeted by Chinese fans when he arrived on a private jet in Beijing on Saturday.

Messi and his national team will play a friendly match against Australia today, June 15, on Chinese Communist tyrant Xi Jinping's 70th birthday.

Chinese fans have been desperate to get close to their hero Messi, with tickets for the game ranging from 580 to 4,800 yuan.

IMAGE: Messi in the team bus after training in Beijing on Wednesdaym June 14, 2023, here and below. All Photographs : Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: Messi during training, here and below.

IMAGE: Messi, who turns 36 on Saturday, June 24, prepares for the friendly game against Australia at the Beijing Stadium, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com