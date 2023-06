Rishabh Pant's latest update on his recovery will make Indian cricket fans happy.

Pant, recovering from a horrific car accident last December, tweeted a video of him alighting a flight of stairs, showing the status of his recovery.

'Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes,' Pant captioned his video.

Pant's progress is good news for India's team management who will be looking towards the 'keeper for the ICC 50-over World Cup, starting in October.