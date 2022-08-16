Team India Celebrates Independence Day

On the country's 76th Independence Day, from Sachin Tendulkar to P V Sindhu to Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu to MC Mary Kom, India's sporting legends wished their fellow-countrymen.

The Indian team celebrated Independence Day in Harare ahead of their ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday, August 18.





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay.

Sachin Tendulkar: Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day! #IndiaAt75

P V Sindhu: Happy Independence Day #jaihind

Mirabai Chanu: Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind

MC Mary Kom: Take National pride and SALUTE. Happy 75th Independence Day

Abhinav Bindra: A Happy Independence Day ! #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75

Vijay Amritraj: As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indias independence I wish all my fellow Indians in India n overseas a wonderful happy healthy n peaceful celebration with great pride in our democracy. Enjoy n remember.

Sania Mirza: Happy Independence Day 75 glorious years.

Rohit Sharma: 75 years of independence. Happy Independence Day.

PR Sreejesh: Thousands laid down their lives so that our country breaths this day.never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.

Mithali Raj: Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights.