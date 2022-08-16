News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Team India Celebrates Independence Day

Team India Celebrates Independence Day

By Rediff Sports
August 16, 2022 08:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the country's 76th Independence Day, from Sachin Tendulkar to P V Sindhu to Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu to MC Mary Kom, India's sporting legends wished their fellow-countrymen.

 

The Indian team celebrated Independence Day in Harare ahead of their ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday, August 18.

 



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay.

 

Sachin Tendulkar: Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day! #IndiaAt75

 

P V Sindhu: Happy Independence Day #jaihind

 

Mirabai Chanu: Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind

MC Mary Kom: Take National pride and SALUTE. Happy 75th Independence Day

Abhinav Bindra: A Happy Independence Day ! #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75

 

Vijay Amritraj: As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indias independence I wish all my fellow Indians in India n overseas a wonderful happy healthy n peaceful celebration with great pride in our democracy. Enjoy n remember.

 

Sania Mirza: Happy Independence Day 75 glorious years.

Rohit Sharma: 75 years of independence. Happy Independence Day.

PR Sreejesh: Thousands laid down their lives so that our country breaths this day.never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.

 

Mithali Raj: Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix
Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix
Mozambique to Houston! Har Ghar Tiranga
Mozambique to Houston! Har Ghar Tiranga
Mirzapur To Coimbatore,Tiranga Unites Us
Mirzapur To Coimbatore,Tiranga Unites Us
'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'
'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'
Chinese ship docks at Lanka port amid India's concern
Chinese ship docks at Lanka port amid India's concern
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
'For the BJP, Nitish was a use-and-throw politician'
'For the BJP, Nitish was a use-and-throw politician'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Dhoni: 'I am blessed to be a Bharatiya'

Dhoni: 'I am blessed to be a Bharatiya'

A Tricolour Feast for Independence Day

A Tricolour Feast for Independence Day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances