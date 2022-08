Photograph: Kind courtesy MS Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday changed his profile picture on Instagram to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

Mahi's new display picture comprises the Tricolour alongside a quote in Sanskrit which translates to 'I am blessed to be a Bharatiya'.

Dhoni had not changed his Instagram DP for years, and his fans were awestruck by his gesture, calling him 'a true patriot' and the 'the greatest son of Mother India'.