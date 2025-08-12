HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Swiss Count On Federer To Escape US Tariff Bombshell!

August 12, 2025

Switzerland has been left stunned by the 39 percent import levy - among the highest of any applied under Trump's global trade reset, which went into effect last week.

IMAGE: Switzerland government said it is open to tennis great Roger Federer or FIFA chief Gianni Infantino helping it on heavy US tariffs. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The Swiss government would not object to tennis legend Roger Federer or FIFA President Gianni Infantino intervening to reduce the country's tariff burden after the US slapped a 39 percent import duty on its goods, President Karin Keller-Sutter said.

Some Swiss politicians have proposed their countryman Infantino as an informal negotiating channel with US President Donald Trump after the US leader attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey in July.

Trump is also a fan of celebrities and could be swayed by an approach by Federer, Swiss media has reported.

"If personalities who know him have a conversation with him, we're not against it," Keller-Sutter told broadcaster Tele Zueri, when asked about Infantino or Federer speaking with Trump.

"That's not a strategy we can officially pursue," she said, adding negotiations with Washington would be led by the government. "I don't know if that would actually help in the end."

Earlier in May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa included popular golfers in his delegation that travelled to Washington hoping to discuss trade and reset strained relations with the US During a tense White House meeting Trump confronted him with false claims of white genocide and land seizures.

Keller-Sutter said she hoped talks to cut US tariffs on Swiss exports could be settled by October, but warned Switzerland would not pay "any price" after an earlier agreement was brushed aside by Trump in a phone call between the two leaders on July 31.

 
"The Federal Council is naturally striving to find a solution that will reduce customs tariffs," Keller-Sutter said.

"I hope that is true," she said when asked about U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments that trade issues could be resolved by October.

The tariff was unjustified and must be reduced, she said, noting that Swiss companies were investing heavily in the United States.

"It cannot be that, to put it simply, we just pay, worsen our business location and then still have high customs duties," she said.

Still, Switzerland was a small country with no political power, which meant its leeway was limited, Keller-Sutter said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
