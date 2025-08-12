Brevis' 56-ball 125 powers SA to huge total in 2nd T20

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners enroute to his maiden T20 International century, against Australia on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Dewald Brevis smashed his maiden T20 International century to power South Africa to a huge total against Australia in the second T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Tuesday.

Brevis smashed a career-best 125 not out from 56 balls to guide South Africa to 218/7 in their 20 overs after they were put into bat.



The 22-year-old broke, who raced to his century from 41 balls, broke the record for the highest score by an South African innings in T20 Internationals surpassing the previous record held by Faf du Plessis (119).



He also surpassed Shane Watson's record (124) for the highest score in Australia in a T20 International.

Brevis took the Australian cleaners as he blasted 12 fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock. South Africa found themselves in a spot of bother on 57/3 in the seventh over before Brevis in the company of Tristan Stubbs (31) got them back on track with a 126-run stand for the third wicket.