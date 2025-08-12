'Will cherish double century at Birmingham forever'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was inspirational both as a batter and skipper, as he led from the front with four hundreds amassing 754 runs in the five-match Test series in England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The epic double hundred in a winning cause at Edgbaston will forever be etched in the memory of Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who was on Tuesday named ICC's Player Of The Month for July.



Gill, who was inspirational both as a batter and skipper, led from the front with four hundreds amassing 754 runs in the five-match Test series as a young Indian team without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma drew 2-2 against England.



The Indian skipper, who won the award ahead of his England counterpart Ben Stokes and South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, said he was hoping to continue his good form in the season

ahead."It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England," Gill was quoted as saying in an ICC media release."The Test series against England was a learning experience for me as captain and we had some outstanding performances from both sides, which I am sure players from both sides will remember for a long time.”The 25-year-old skipper is hopeful that he can continue his good form in the upcoming series.

"I would like to thank the jury for selecting me for this award and my teammates who have been with me during the course of this exciting series. I look forward to continuing my form in the season ahead and bring more laurels for the country."