No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?

No place for Gill, Pant, Jaiswal in India's T20 team?

REDIFF CRICKET
August 12, 2025
August 12, 2025 19:39 IST

Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant during IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant may have set the stage ablaze with their batting heroics during the Test series in England. However, the young trio may find it difficult to find a place in India's T20 team.

According to a report in The Indian Express on Tuesday, despite his impressive showing in the IPL, Jaiswal is not part of India's T20 plans and so is the case with Pant. 

Test captain Gill also doesn't fit in the Indian T20 line-up, which has a settled top three in Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

'Should they bring in Gill, then India have to accommodate him in the top-three which would mean, one of Abhishek and Sanju have to sacrifice their position as Surya bats at No 3,' the Indian Express report noted.

report noted.

Notably, Jitesh Sharma has surged ahead of Pant as the back-up wicketkeeper to Samson, courtesy of his finishing prowess in T20 cricket, particularly in the IPL.

'Pushed to the bench in ODIs by the versatile KL Rahul, it is understood that Jitesh Sharma is high on the pecking order as far as back-up wicketkeeper goes in T20Is. Jitesh, in particular, has shown that he can ace the finisher’s role and India needn't be overly dependent on Pandya at the death overs,' the report added.

 

'And should India decide to play Gill and bench Samson at the top, Jitesh can fit in the middle-order as a finisher as Rinku and Riyan Parag have been struggling off-late.'

Shreyas Iyer is also back in contention for a slot in the middle order in the T20 team as his dominating batting against spinners could prove to be handy for India in the T20 World Cup next year, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

REDIFF CRICKET
