Monica Seles reveals shocking medical diagnosis

Myasthenia gravis, commonly known as MG, is often described as a snowflake disease with symptoms that can vary significantly from person to person.

IMAGE: Monica Seles, a nine-time Grand Slam champion, said she first noticed the symptoms while playing backyard tennis. Photograph: Mary Schwalm/Reuters

Tennis legend Monica Seles on Tuesday revealed that she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis -- a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease -- three years ago.

The 51-year-old Seles, who won won 53 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including nine Grand Slams, spoke publicly for the first time about the rare condition which can causes muscle weakness and fatigue.

A teen phenomenon, who became the youngest-ever French Open champion in 1990 at the age of 16, said she first noticed the symptoms while playing backyard tennis.

“I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, Yeah, I see two balls.' These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore,”

Myasthenia gravis, commonly known as MG, is often described as a snowflake disease with symptoms that can vary significantly from person to person.

Common symptoms include drooping eyelids (ptosis), double vision (diplopia), difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), slurred speech (dysarthria), and weakness in the limbs.

Muscle weakness can worsen with activity and improve with rest, and it can affect various muscle groups, including those controlling eye movements, facial expressions, swallowing, and breathing.

“When I got diagnosed, I was like, What?!'” said Seles, who has teamed up with Dutch drugmaker Argenx to bring greater awareness to the disease ahead of the US Open, which starts on August 24. .

“So this is where — I can't emphasise enough — I wish I had somebody like me speak up about it,” she added.