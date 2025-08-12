New Sports Bill: Many Positives, Some Concerns!

'India is a big country, so restricting the Executive Committee to 15 members will be tough to follow.'

As the National Sports Governance Bill is set to become a law, the country's national federations and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha on Tuesday welcomed the landmark policy, calling it a step in the right direction as India gears up to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The Bill, which is set to become a law after being passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, aims to revamp and standardise India's sports administration, creating a clear framework for good governance in the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the IOA.

India will thus join countries like the USA, UK, China, and Japan in having formal laws for streamlined sports administration.

"It's certainly good since it will make things pretty straight forward in the sense that there will be no ambiguity now. The same set of rules and regulations will have to be followed by everyone. No different rules for different people as was the case before," All India Tennis Association (AITA) interim secretary Sunder Iyer said.

Iyer though felt that limiting the seats on the Executive Committee is not an ideal situation.

"India is a big country, so restricting the EC to 15 members will be tough to follow. At least 4-5 seats will go to sportspersons of extraordinary merit and members of the athletes' commission, so practically out of 36 states, you can have only 10-11 in EC. It is quite tough, this should have been looked into, the number should have been more," he added.

Usha said the bill's thrust on creating a structured administrative set-up will be helpful for India's 2036 Olympics bid.

"This legislation comes at a time when India is dreaming big, dreaming for its rightful share in global sporting fraternity by hosting the 2036 Olympics," she said.

A key provision in the Bill is establishment of a National Sports Tribunal, which will have the powers of a civil court to decide disputes ranging from selections to elections involving federations and athletes. Once constituted, the Tribunal's decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

"It is a great Bill, in line with the PM's vision for the 2036 Olympics. “It will reduce the number of legal cases in federations and allow sports to prosper. It will also save

Athletics Federation of India spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla called the policy "the need of the hour."

"This will bring better governance to NSFs. Almost all the NSFs are affected by court cases. Elections are challenged in every second court of law. Many courts have little idea (about sports). Different courts have given different judgments in the same matter, which makes things even more complex. One judgment for BCCI, one for IOA, one for AIFF.

"I believe, with all these court cases, the federations would have to be shut down soon. All this will hopefully end as the decision of the National Sports Tribunal can be challenged only before the Supreme Court. There would have been a disaster for Indian sport if this Bill did not come.

"But at the end of the day, a policy or legislation will serve the purpose only if there is proper implementation. Only good intention is not enough, implementation is the key. Today, people are manipulating the system because it was a Sports Code and not a Bill/Act," he said.

Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra lauded the Bill's transparency.

"It is a progressive step toward aligning India's sporting framework with global best practices. Its focus on transparency, athlete welfare, and accountable governance not only strengthens our domestic ecosystem but also prepares us for responsibilities and opportunities that come with hosting major international events in future, including a potential Olympics bid," Mishra said.

Swimming Federation of India secretary Monal Chokshi said, "This is a step in creating proper policy because, until now, the National Sports Code 2011 and subsequent court judgments left a lot of grey areas. Various courts had passed contradictory orders. Everything is now in black and white."

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey called the bill's passage a watershed moment.

"This is a historic day. India's sporting world is anchored by a clear, athlete-centred, and transparent legal framework. This reform will inspire new confidence among athletes and all stakeholders, creating a governance model aligned with global standards."

Table Tennis Federation of India secretary general Kamlesh Mehta called the move "a big step in the right direction."

"This shows the government's intent to take Indian sport to the next level. The bill covers all aspects, including dispute resolution, which is important because differences are inevitable in any organisation. Now, these differences can be settled faster."