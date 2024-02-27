News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sweden footballer Olsson on ventilator after collapsing at home

Sweden footballer Olsson on ventilator after collapsing at home

February 27, 2024 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kristoffer Olsson was suffering from an acute brain-related illness, said his club Midtjylland. Photograph: BCCI

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalised and put on a ventilator after falling unconscious at home, his club Midtjylland said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal player, who has 47 caps for Sweden, lost consciousness on February 20, the Danish Superliga side said, adding that he was suffering from an acute brain-related illness.

"A team of Denmark's leading medical experts is currently working hard to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment," Midtjylland said in a statement.

"Since hospitalisation, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and members of Midtjylland's staff and is being treated by specialists in the field."

Midtjylland said they had felt compelled to release a statement due to increasing speculation about Olsson's recent absence.

 

The club added that Olsson's condition was not related to self-harm or to external factors.

Olsson began his playing career at Arsenal, followed by moves to Midtjylland, Swedish side AIK, Russian Premier League club Krasnodar and Belgium's Anderlecht. He returned to Midtjylland last year.

"Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery," Arsenal said on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Elena Norman resigned as Hockey India CEO
Why Elena Norman resigned as Hockey India CEO
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
Examine NewsClick founder's health: SC to AIIMS
Examine NewsClick founder's health: SC to AIIMS

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Check out F1's record 24-race calendar for 2024

Check out F1's record 24-race calendar for 2024

Neeraj Trains Hard For Paris Olympics

Neeraj Trains Hard For Paris Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances