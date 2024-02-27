Neeraj Trains Hard For Paris Olympics

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for another medal, this time at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Currently undergoing intensive training in South Africa, the javelin thrower is fueled by determination and the support of the #TOPScheme funding.

As the countdown to Paris 2024 accelerates, Neeraj's preparation is gaining momentum, showcasing his commitment to achieving excellence on the global stage.

The Sports Authority of India lauded his dedication and hard work, expressing confidence in his ability to shine once again.

'Homeboy Neeraj is sweating it out in South Africa under #TOPScheme funding! The prep for Paris Olympics is going strong. Keep rocking Neeraj Chopra,' SAI tweeted, amplifying the anticipation and excitement surrounding India's javelin sensation as he gears up for the Olympics.

IMAGE: Max Dehning breached the 90m mark in Haale at the German Winter Throwing Championships. Photograph: European Athletics/X

But it might not be a walk in the park for Neeraj as a young German has taken the javelin world by storm.

Max Dehning, 19, breached the coveted 90 metre mark at the German Winter Throwing Championships 2024 in Werferzentrum Brandberge, Halle, on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Neeraj is yet to breach the 90m mark. His best throw so far is 89.94m recorded at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

Dehning's 90.20m throw bettered his previous best, 79.13m. He is the youngest javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark.