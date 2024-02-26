News
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'

'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 26, 2024 07:41 IST
Shoaib Bashir

Spinner Shoaib Bashir stole the show on Day 2 of the India vs England fourth Test, claiming four crucial wickets to dismantle the Indian batting.

In a viral moment, Bashir, batting at number 10, created a buzz during his brief stint at the crease. The day belonged to England, with Bashir's bowling heroics and a notable incident in his short batting appearance.

Bashir's brief interaction with Sarfaraz Khan lit up social media. The one-Test-old Indian batter playfully teased Bashir about his Hindi skills, adding a light-hearted moment to the intense match.

Sarfaraz Khan humorously remarked about Bashir's Hindi skills to Ravindra Jadeja, saying, 'Arey yaar, ise Hindi bhi nahi aati hai badhiya (Guys, he doesn't know Hindi).'

In response, Bashir replied, 'Aati hai thodi thodi (I know Hindi a little bit)', making Jadeja grin.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

