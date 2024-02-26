When Sachin Met Amir!

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team captain, differently-abled sportsman, Amir Hussain Lone, calls him a 'real hero, an inspiration, during his trip to the Kashmir Valley, February 24, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a holiday in Kashmir with his family, caught up with Jammu and Kashmir para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone.

Amir, who hails from Waghama village in Bijbehara, lost both his arms in an accident at his father's sawmill when he was eight years old.

Amir, who currently captains Jammu and Kashmir's para cricket team, took up the sport in 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to para cricket.

IMAGE: Sachin gifted Amir a signed bat with a personalised message. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Amir, who had earlier caught Sachin's attention with a video of himself training in Kashmir, couldn't stop gushing as he met his role model.

Sachin gifted Amir an autographed bat with a personalised message: 'To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring'