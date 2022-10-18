News
Srikanth rallies to move into second round of Denmark Open

Srikanth rallies to move into second round of Denmark Open

Source: PTI
October 18, 2022 17:15 IST
Kidambi Srikanth will take on 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the next round.

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth will take on 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the next round. Photograph: Kidambi Srikanth/Twitter

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense on Tuesday.

 

Returning to the venue where he had claimed the title five years ago, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist notched up a 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 win over the world number 14 in a 56-minute contest.

Coming into the match with a 3-3 head-to-head record, Srikanth found the going tough against Angus and soon fell behind as the latter snuck out a 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval.

Angus kept the momentum to eventually take the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth managed to take a 6-3 lead but Angus turned the tables to go up 10-8.

Srikanth got his act together in the nick of time and reeled off eight straight points to move to a 16-10 lead before keeping his calm to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, Srikanth came out all guns, blazing to jump to  a 11-4 cushion at the interval. He produced some good quality shots at the net and also covered the court well to seal the match comfortably with a sharp return at his rival’s front court.

The former world number one Indian will take on 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the next round.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

