India won't travel to Pakistan, Asia Cup at neutral venue

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that next year’s Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan, the hosts of tournament.

“We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan, so we won't comment on that. But for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah said after the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

Pakistan were to orginally host the 2023 edition of the continental tournament.