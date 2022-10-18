News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India won't travel to Pakistan, Asia Cup at neutral venue

India won't travel to Pakistan, Asia Cup at neutral venue

October 18, 2022 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI secretary Jay Shah

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that next year’s Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan, the hosts of tournament.

 

“We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan, so we won't comment on that. But for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah said after the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

Pakistan were to orginally host the 2023 edition of the continental tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Wade admits to obstructing Wood in Perth T20I
Wade admits to obstructing Wood in Perth T20I
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
Will Rohit Recover Form By Sunday?
Will Rohit Recover Form By Sunday?
India's daily Covid count lowest in over six months
India's daily Covid count lowest in over six months
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Windies look to execution, adjustment for T20 WC spot
Windies look to execution, adjustment for T20 WC spot

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

Hardik's BIG goal This Year...

Hardik's BIG goal This Year...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances