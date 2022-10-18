News
UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup

October 18, 2022 15:49 IST
IMAGE: United Arab Emirates spinner Karthik Meiyappan celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match against Sri Lanka. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

United Arab Emirates spinner Karthik Meiyappan dismissed Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka to claim a hat-trick in the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match in Geelong, Australia on Tuesday.

 

Meiyappan, 22, removed the trio in the 15th over at Geelong's Kardinia Park to leave Sri Lanka reeling, with the former champions eventually managing to post a total of 152/8.

Rajapaksa was first to depart, holing out to Kashif Daud at deep cover, before Asalanka was caught behind by wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind.

Shanaka was then clean bowled by Meiyappan to seal the first hat-trick of the tournament. Meiyappan ended with figures of 3-19 from four overs.

Sri Lanka, whose T20 World Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start on Sunday as they crashed to a 55-run defeat by Namibia, are currently bottom of the Group A standings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
