Sporty Nora Turns Heads At Tennis Premiere League

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Nora Fatehi and Sneh Binny unveil the Delhi Binny's Brigade team jersey in Mumbai. The Delhi Binny's Brigade is one of the teams who will play the Tennis Premiere League.

Nora Fatehi is just back from the FIFA World Cup 2022 and was spotted in Mumbai to launch the Delhi Binny's Brigade's team jersey on Monday.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Serena and Venus are my favourites, says Nora, referring to tennis legends the William sisters.

The Tennis Premiere League is back with its fourth season and Delhi Binny's Brigade owner Sneh Binny was quick to launch his team's new jersey.

'I am fully rooting for the team, and I know they are going to kill it,' Nora told the media as she launched the Delhi Binny's Brigade team jersey.

The Tennis Premiere League begins today, December 7, and concludes on Sunday, December 11.