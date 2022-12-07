Sporty Nora Turns Heads At Tennis Premiere League

Nora Fatehi is just back from the FIFA World Cup 2022 and was spotted in Mumbai to launch the Delhi Binny's Brigade's team jersey on Monday.
The Tennis Premiere League is back with its fourth season and Delhi Binny's Brigade owner Sneh Binny was quick to launch his team's new jersey.
'I am fully rooting for the team, and I know they are going to kill it,' Nora told the media as she launched the Delhi Binny's Brigade team jersey.
The Tennis Premiere League begins today, December 7, and concludes on Sunday, December 11.