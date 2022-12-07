News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sporty Nora Turns Heads At Tennis Premiere League

Sporty Nora Turns Heads At Tennis Premiere League

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
December 07, 2022 11:42 IST
Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi and Sneh Binny unveil the Delhi Binny's Brigade team jersey in Mumbai. The Delhi Binny's Brigade is one of the teams who will play the Tennis Premiere League. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Nora Fatehi is just back from the FIFA World Cup 2022 and was spotted in Mumbai to launch the Delhi Binny's Brigade's team jersey on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Serena and Venus are my favourites, says Nora, referring to tennis legends the William sisters. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The Tennis Premiere League is back with its fourth season and Delhi Binny's Brigade owner Sneh Binny was quick to launch his team's new jersey.

'I am fully rooting for the team, and I know they are going to kill it,' Nora told the media as she launched the Delhi Binny's Brigade team jersey.

The Tennis Premiere League begins today, December 7, and concludes on Sunday, December 11.

 
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
SEE: Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!

SEE: Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!

'I want to send a huge hug to Pele'

'I want to send a huge hug to Pele'

