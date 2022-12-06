Does Any Team Have Such Pretty Support?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilham/Instagram

Morocco became the first African team to top a World Cup group for 24 years after beating Canada 2-1.

And the Atlas Lions have some of the most passionate fans in Qatar.

Ilham is one of them and she expects that Morocco will become the first North African team to ever get into the quarterfinals.

She watched from a pitch-side seat on Thursday at the Al Thumama stadium as Walid Regragui's team defeated Canada to advance to the round of 16.

Following the 2-1 victory, the real estate agent posed with a friend, grinning and waving a flag with the caption, 'Closer than ever'.

Since the beginning of the World Cup, Ilham has been cheering Morocco on in Doha.

'Moroccan vibes always win', she captioned one of her posts.