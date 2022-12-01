News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!

Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 01, 2022 06:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nora Fatehi

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

That Nora Fatehi is a fabulous dancer is a given. On Tuesday, she lit the FIFA Fan Zone in Qatar with her kick-ass performance.

The Bollywood actor and dancer took to Instagram and shared a video as she grooved to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022.

 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora penned a heartfelt note, 'That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis), this was so surreal!

'Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and handfolded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive!

'From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!

'Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big!

'Many laughed at me at the start, but we out here!! And this is just the beginning...'

Nora Fatehi

Nora is the most followed Arab artist on Instagram with 42 million followers.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem
FIFA WC: Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem
FIFA WC: Argentina beat Poland to move into last 16
FIFA WC: Argentina beat Poland to move into last 16
FIFA WC: Mexico beat Saudi, but both teams ousted
FIFA WC: Mexico beat Saudi, but both teams ousted
FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons
FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'
'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Qatar no playground for playmakers

FIFA WC: Qatar no playground for playmakers

FIFA WC: How distractions took a toll Iran's campaign

FIFA WC: How distractions took a toll Iran's campaign

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances