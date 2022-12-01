Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

That Nora Fatehi is a fabulous dancer is a given. On Tuesday, she lit the FIFA Fan Zone in Qatar with her kick-ass performance.

The Bollywood actor and dancer took to Instagram and shared a video as she grooved to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora penned a heartfelt note, 'That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis), this was so surreal!

'Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and handfolded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive!

'From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!

'Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big!

'Many laughed at me at the start, but we out here!! And this is just the beginning...'

Nora is the most followed Arab artist on Instagram with 42 million followers.